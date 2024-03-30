Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA

New Delhi, March 30
Amid reports of several Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia who were lured with employment opportunities there but were allegedly forced to undertake illegal cyber work, the MEA on Saturday said it is collaborating closely with the Cambodian authorities and about 250 Indians have been “rescued and repatriated”.
Of these 250, 75 of them in just the last three months, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
“We have seen media reports on Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia. Our Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were lured with employment opportunities to that country but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work,” it said.
“Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.
Several advisories have also been issued by the ministry and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to “our nationals about such scams”, the statement said.
The MEA said that it issued the statement in response to media queries.
“We remain committed to helping all those Indian nationals in Cambodia who seek our support. We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes,” Jaiswal said.
