College student gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

Deoria, October 2
A first year BA student was abducted and gang-raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.
The incident occurred as the girl was returning home at a village under Madanpur police station after attending college in Barhaj.
ASP Rajesh Kumar said a case had been registered for the relevant offences based on the complaint of her mother, but no arrests had been made yet.
Circle Officer Barhaj, Anshuman Srivastava, said the case was currently under investigation.
The police have obtained CCTV footage from nearby areas and are working on identifying the suspects.
Srivastava said the medical report of the victim was still pending.
Police teams have been assembled to investigate the case, and a woman constable was deputed to record the victim's statement.
