Collegium insists on shifting Manipur CJ to Calcutta High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

Rejecting his request to either shift him to his parent Madras HC or not transfer him at all, the Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday reiterated its October 9 recommendation to transfer Manipur HC Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran to the Calcutta HC “for better administration of justice”.

After consulting one of the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Manipur High Court, the Collegium said it didn’t find any merit in Muralidaran’s request. “The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated October 9, 2023, to transfer Mr Justice MV Muralidaran to the High Court at Calcutta,” read the Collegium resolution.

Justice Murlidharan’s March 27 order to the Manipur Government to consider a Meitei organisation’s representation for ST status was said to have triggered an ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki tribe in the state. The Collegium has also recommended names of 13 judicial officers for appointment as judges of different HCs.

#Manipur #Supreme Court