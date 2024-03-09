Combat drugs, promote Indian culture: PM to content creators

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged content creators to utilise their platforms for social good and national pride.

BJP election committee meet put off The BJP Central Election Committee’s Friday meeting to finalise more candidates for the LS polls was postponed due to PM’s visits to states for the announcement of development projects.

The PM will be visiting Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh from Friday until March 10. tns

Speaking at the National Creators Awards, presented at Bharat Mandapam here, the PM emphasised the need to address the negative impact of drugs on youth through engaging content. He stated, “We can explain in a very creative way that drugs are not cool and the content creators can connect with the youth as you can speak their language.”

He called for the initiation of a “create on India movement,” encouraging creators to share India’s rich cultural heritage and traditions with the global audience. “Let us share India’s stories, culture, heritage and traditions with the whole world. Let us create on India and create for the world,” urged Modi, highlighting the importance of promoting India’s cultural identity on a global scale.

Addressing the curiosity of the world towards India, the PM urged content creators to develop content in UN languages such as German, French and Spanish to amplify their reach and showcase India’s diversity to the world.

In observance of the International Women’s Day, PM Modi extended his wishes to women and urged content creators to increasingly showcase “nari Shakti” (women power) in their content. He emphasised the transformative potential of collaboration between content and creativity.

He also emphasised the role of content creators in addressing societal issues, particularly the issue of disrespect towards women. “Content creation can help in rectifying incorrect perceptions,” he stated, urging creators to promote gender equality and showcase the capabilities of Indian women.

Drawing attention to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi expressed confidence in meeting with content creators next year. “This is not Modi’s guarantee, but the guarantee of 140 crore citizens of India,” he affirmed, urging creators to play a pivotal role in shaping the democratic process and crafting the future of India.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi