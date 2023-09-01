Come clean on Adani row before G20 summit, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, August 31

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come clean on the Adani issue before world leaders start arriving in Delhi for attending the G20 summit.

He also reiterated the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into the charges against the Adani Group.

Emerging India eyesore for many, says BJP There are some forces like George Soros... India, which used to be a soft nation, is today emerging as a strong one. This is an eyesore for many. — Syed Zafar Islam, BJP spokesperson

Citing recent reports published in two British dailies (Financial Times and The Guardian) about alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group, Rahul said even the headline in one of the papers mentioned PM Narendra Modi’s close links with the Adani Group.

“These are raising very serious questions about the Indian Prime Minister just before the leaders of G20 are coming here to be our guests. They are going to be asking the question what is this special company? Why is it that in an economy like India the gentleman has been given a free ride? They are going to ask this question and I think it is very important that this matter is made clear before they arrive,” the Congress leader said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

“I don’t understand why the Prime Minister is not forcing an investigation (into the charges against the Adani Group). Why is he quiet? Why doesn’t he say that he is going to make sure that this issue is investigated and people who are responsible are put behind the bars?” he said. Describing the two London papers as “prominent global financial newspapers”, Rahul said the news would hurt India’s image globally.

He said it had been alleged in the media reports that a billion dollars were circulated through a network of the group’s companies before being brought back to India to invest in the group’s shares to inflate their prices. “The charge has been proved with the help of documentation,” Rahul said.

