Commander of banned outfit held

PTI

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Two members of the banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), including its area commander, were arrested with two AK-47 rifles in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of PLFI area commander Soma Hembram, alias Najom, in the Goilkera and Anandpur police station areas, SP Ashutosh Shekhar mobilised a police team, including the 57th battalion of the Special Assault Team, to conduct a search operation.

