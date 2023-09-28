Committed to collaborating in Indo-Pacific, says Army Chief

New Delhi, September 27
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said here today that India had made a commitment towards collaboration for securing the Indo-Pacific.
He was speaking at the conclusion of the three-day Indo-Pacific Army Chief’s Conference (IPACC). Over 30 countries and 20 army chief’s attended the event. Organised jointly by the armies of India and the US, the theme of IPACC this year was “Together for peace: Sustaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region”.
“In an era characterised by rapid technological advancements and dynamic security paradigms, our strength lies not merely in the individual prowess of our respective armies but in the synergy and effect of our combined efforts,” General Pande said. “We have affirmed our shared commitment to collaborating on regional security challenges by pooling collective perspectives, expertise and experiences,” he said.
General Pande said viewpoints on regional and sub-regional security dynamics, challenges, concerns and aspirations were shared at the conference. “These important aspects that impact us need to be addressed if peace and stability is to be achieved and sustained in the Indo-Pacific region,” the General said.
Though the Army Chief did not mention China, Beijing is considered a disruptor in the Indo-Pacific and is not adhering to international UN mandated conventions.
Shared responsibility
