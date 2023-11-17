Committed to freedom of navigation in international waters: Rajnath Singh at ASEAN meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

India is committed to freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in the international waters in accordance with international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Jakarta on Thursday.

Though Rajnath did not mention China by name, the reference to ‘freedom of navigation’ and UNLCOS was towards India’s neighbour that has refused to accept the verdict of UNCLOS in the South China Sea maritime dispute. Also, Beijing has made artificial islands in the sea and self-assumes territorial rights over vast portions besides questioning navigation rights of other countries.

This was the second reference in as many days by India on China and its claims. Yesterday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had taken a veiled jibe at China, saying it “seeks to discredit and disrupt consensually derived rules-based order (at sea).”

In Jakarta, Rajanth affirmed ASEAN centrality in promoting dialogue and consensus in the Indo-Pacific. He said India was “committed to nurturing practical, forward-looking and result-oriented cooperation with ADMM-Plus for maritime security in the region”.

Recognising terrorism is a serious threat to international peace and security, including in the ASEAN region, India proposed to co-chair the Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism. This proposal was endorsed by ADMM-Plus as terrorism remains a serious concern to countries in the region.

