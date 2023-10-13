Committed to speedy border growth, says PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated the government’s commitment to effective and speedy border development saying unlike past governments that kept the borders undeveloped, “new India does not fear anything”.

New India Fearless Neither new India fears anything, nor does it induce fear among others. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

“Neither new India fears anything, nor does it induce fear among others,” the PM said at a gathering in the border district of Pithoragarh, during his day-long visit to Uttarakhand where he earlier offered prayers at ‘Parvati Kund’ and also prayed at Jageshwar Dham in Almora.

The PM said more than 4,200 km of roads, 250 bridges and 22 tunnels had been built in border areas in nine years and plans were underway to bring railways too. He also mentioned the zeal of soldiers of Garhwal Rifles and their war cry ‘Jai Badri Vishal’.

Recalling the government’s realisation of ‘one rank, one pension’ promise, the PM said the plan had benefited over 75,000 families of ex-servicemen. “One of our priority areas is border development,” the PM said, pointing to lack of development in border areas during the previous governments.

