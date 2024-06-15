 Committed to work together: Canadian PM Trudeau on meeting with PM Modi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Committed to work together: Canadian PM Trudeau on meeting with PM Modi

Committed to work together: Canadian PM Trudeau on meeting with PM Modi

Meeting which took place on sidelines of G7 Summit is first amid strained diplomatic relations over pro-Khalistani extremism

Committed to work together: Canadian PM Trudeau on meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Apulia, Italy. PTI



PTI

Bari (Italy), June 15

Amidst severe strain in bilateral ties, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that there was a commitment to work together with India to deal with some “very important issues” after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Modi had posted an image on social media of the two leaders shaking hands on Friday, with a one-liner saying “met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit”.

The meeting which took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, is the first amid strained diplomatic relations over pro-Khalistani extremism after Trudeau alleged that Canadian authorities are “actively pursuing credible allegations” related to Indian government involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

The Canadian allegations from last year were strongly rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as “absurd and motivated”.

“I'm not going to get into the details of this important, sensitive issue that we need to follow up, but this was a commitment to work together, in the coming times, to deal with some very important issues,” Trudeau told reporters at a press conference in Savelletri Di Fasano in Italy on Saturday, the concluding day of the three-day G7 Summit.

The last meeting between the two leaders happened on the sidelines of the G20 Summit hosted by India in September.

Soon after the meeting on Friday evening, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said the leaders had a “brief discussion on the bilateral relationship”, during which Trudeau also congratulated Modi on his re-election.

“Of course, there are important issues between our two countries right now. You can appreciate that we won't be making any further statements at this time,” spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt was quoted by the Canadian Press news agency as saying.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India has repeatedly conveyed its “deep concerns” to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements.

Nijjar's murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Four Indian nationals have been arrested in this connection by the RCMP.

Modi's meeting with Trudeau came at the end of a packed day of bilateral meetings for the Prime Minister, including with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – the host of the summit.

He also had discussions with other world leaders gathered for the summit, including with US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Modi joined leaders of Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Jordan, Kenya, Mauritania, Tunisia, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to address the Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, along with Pope Francis, on the invitation of Meloni.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab the tribune INTERVIEW

BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi

2
Punjab

Rumblings in Punjab AAP as Raghav Chadha gets active

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

4
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

5
J & K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir

6
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

7
Punjab

At Ludhiana hospitals, shift-end rush causing C-section spike

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

9
Delhi

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

10
India

Nitish Kumar brought shame to Bihar when he touched PM Modi’s feet: Prashant Kishor

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Major fire breaks out near Manipur CM's bungalow

Major fire breaks out near Manipur secretariat complex close to CM Biren Singh's bungalow

Reason for fire in abandoned building belonging to family of...

‘Absolutely not, won't take those who left us’: Uddhav Thackeray shuts door for former party colleagues

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar LS performance

This statement by Thackeray came after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MV...

8 dead as tempo traveller with 17 people falls in Alaknanda river on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

12 killed as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

Police say the victims of the accident were tourists on the ...

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one succumbs to wounds

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

Accused Gaurav and one of victims pursued IELTS together at ...

Porsche crash: Probe panel finds ‘lapses’, ‘misconduct’ in Juvenile Justice Board’s bail to minor

Porsche crash: Probe panel finds 'lapses', 'misconduct' in Juvenile Justice Board’s bail to minor

Officials say ‘misconduct and non-compliance of norms has be...


Cities

View All

China-made drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar

China-made drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

Tourists visiting Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar return disappointed

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandigarh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

On way to Manali, Kharar youth drowns in Beas river

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings from social media platforms

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

Delhi water crisis: AAP Government urges Haryana to discharge water on humanitarian grounds

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Court extends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody till June 22

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

8 suspects arrested in 48 hours after series of encounters in Noida: Police

West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

Jalandhar West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

If Sunder Sham Arora wants to rejoin Congress, who can stop him, says MP-elect Charanjit Channi

Jalandhar West: The politics of Bhagats, Ravidasias, Sialkotis

2 Kapurthala residents booked for illegal mining

Kapurthala: Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp