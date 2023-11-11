 Committee to be set up soon to empower Madigas, says PM Modi at rally in Hyderabad : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Committee to be set up soon to empower Madigas, says PM Modi at rally in Hyderabad

Committee to be set up soon to empower Madigas, says PM Modi at rally in Hyderabad

Takes a dig at KCR-led BRS Government in Telangana

Committee to be set up soon to empower Madigas, says PM Modi at rally in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi chief Manda Krishna Madiga who got emotional during a public meeting in Secunderabad, Telangana, on November 11, 2023. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, November 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Centre would soon form a committee which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas (a SC community) with regard to their demand of categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

He was speaking at a rally organised here by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in Telugu states, which fights for the categorisation of SCs.

The BJP stood with you in every struggle since the last three decades, he said.

“We are committed to end this injustice at the earliest...It is our promise that we will soon constitute a committee that will adopt all possible ways for empowering you. You and we also know that a big legal process is going on in the Supreme Court. We consider your struggle to be just,” he said.

“We will ensure justice. It is the top priority of the Government of India to see to it that you get justice in court also. With full strength, the Government of India will stand in favour of justice as your colleague,” he said.

Modi also hit at the Congress party, saying twice it did not allow B R Ambedkar to win elections and also alleged that the grand old party had not put up Babasaheb’s picture in Parliament.

He slammed the Congress party, alleging it was due to the grand old party that the architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar was not accorded the Bharat Ratna for decades together and it was possible only after the BJP supported government was formed at the Centre.

“This Congress twice did not allow Babasaheb Ambedkar to win. For decades together, the Congress ensured that Babasaheb’s portrait was not put up in the old Parliament, Central Hall…Babasaheb was not given the Bharat Ratna for decades together because of the Congress,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at the BRS Government in Telangana, he said during statehood agitation they promised to make a Dalit the Chief Minister. But, after the formation of the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao “encroached” on the CM’s chair after crushing the aspirations of every Dalit.

“BRS is anti-Dalit and the Congress is no less than that,” he said.

Modi said political parties and leaders made promises to Madigas (SC caste) and betrayed them in the past.

“I am apologising for their sins,” Modi said.

In the rally, Modi repeatedly requested a young woman after she was climbing a structure on which lights were fixed.

When she was trying to convey something to Modi, he said “...I will listen to you. please come down and sit. It may short-circuit, this is not correct.” After she climbed down, he thanked her.

PM Modi patted the shoulder of MRPS founder Krishna Madiga, who became emotional and hugged him.

#Narendra Modi #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

3
Haryana

Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

4
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

5
Punjab

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

6
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

7
India

New Delhi flags rise in pro-Khalistani activity in Canada

8
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

9
Haryana

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

10
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Three dead in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir; several houseboats gutted

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel

Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category

Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in KTF recruitment, arms smuggling case

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case

Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...


Cities

View All

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Green crackers won’t do, complete ban needed to check pollution, say experts

Rain brings respite from smog

Scarcity of balers hampers stubble disposal in district

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife after court’s permission

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife after court’s permission

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

3 'associates' of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Vigilance Minister Atishi initiates inquiry against Delhi chief secretary in Bamnoli land acquisition case

2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government