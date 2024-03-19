Complaint against PM over poll code ‘violation’

Kolkata, March 18
The Trinamool Congress on Monday complained to the Election Commission alleging that PM Narendra Modi had violated the model code of conduct by using government funds for campaigning. In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said a message by the PM highlighting his government’s programmes reached the electorate on March 16, after the model code of conduct came into force.
Modi has purportedly written the message in the form of a letter to the voters on March 15, the TMC leader claimed. “By using the office of the PM, the BJP has issued the aforesaid letter at the cost of the public exchequer under the guise of a message seemingly sent by the Government of India. Such mass circulation is nothing but an appeal to the voters in favour of the BJP and Mr Modi and thereby flouting the mandate of the Election Commission,” O’Brien said in the complaint.
