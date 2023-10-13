Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone: PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

PTI

New Delhi, October 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned that conflicts and confrontations being faced by the world today do not benefit anyone, saying the world has to move forward with a human-centric approach.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) here, he said we have to remove obstacles in the way of global trust.

Modi said this is the time for peace and brotherhood, and time to move forward together.

His remarks came against the backdrop of a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend which triggered fresh tensions in the region.

Referring to the attack on Parliament House some 20 years ago, the prime minister said India has been facing cross-border terrorism which has claimed thousands of innocent lives.

He noted that the world was now realising how big a challenge terrorism is. Terrorism anywhere, in whatever manifestation, is against humanity, he said.

The prime minister also said that the G20 presidency ensured festivities in India throughout the year and India landing on the moon added to the celebrations.

