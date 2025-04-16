Cong hits out at Modi, Shah over ED chargesheet

Calling the fresh chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case a “political vendetta”, the party on Tuesday alleged “intimidation” by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that they had “gone berserk”.

The party also announced nationwide protests outside the probe agency’s offices across the country on Wednesday.

Reacting to the ED’s move, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Seizing the assets of the National Herald is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law. But, the INC and its leadership will not be silenced. Satyameva Jayate!”

Congress national general secretary KC Vengopal said, “The Modi-Shah regime’s vendetta against the Opposition knows no bounds. The witch hunt against Sonia and Rahul is a clear example of their attempt at silencing the Opposition voices.”