Congress accuses BJP of unleashing ‘systematic polarisation campaigns’ at home

New Delhi, September 10

The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of unleashing “systematic polarisation campaigns” in states such as Haryana and Uttarakhand, which it claimed, had torn apart the social fabric of the nation.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a paragraph from the G20 grouping’s Delhi Declaration in which it had strongly deplored all acts of religious hatred against persons, religious symbols and holy books, to hit out at the government.

“Here's yet another example of the staggering hypocrisy of the self-styled Vishwaguru. At the global level, in the G20 declaration para 78, he commits to respecting religious and cultural diversity and promoting dialogue and tolerance. At home in India, he refuses to act on ethnic violence in Manipur nor has he visited the state.”

“He remains silent on hate speech, lynchings, targeted killings, and attacks on holy places,” Ramesh said.

“His party and the larger ecosystem he belongs to has unleashed systematic polarisation campaigns in states like Haryana and Uttarakhand, and has torn apart the social fabric of the nation,” the Congress leader said, hitting out at the BJP.

The leaders of the G20 grouping who met under India’s presidency here adopted the Delhi Declaration on Saturday in which they emphasised the freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

