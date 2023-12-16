Congress announces launching online crowd-funding drive 'Donate for Desh'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

Unable to match the BJP on the electoral bond front, the Congress on Saturday announced launching an online crowd-funding initiative from December 18.

The party said the drive was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj fund' in 1920-21.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Today we are announcing online crowd funding programme named 'Donate for Desh'.

"This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities," Venugopal said.

"Our inaugural campaign 'Donate for Behtar Bharat', commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress."

"Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800, or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Venugopal said.

He said two channels had been created for online crowd funding. One through the dedicated online portal, donateinc.in, and second through the official Indian National Congress website, www.inc.in.

Venugopal said the campaign would be officially launched by the Congress president on December 18 in New Delhi, with the donation link going live simultaneously.

"We call upon all state unit chiefs to raise awareness through press conferences and social media. The campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the foundation day, after which we will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least 10 houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each house," he said, adding, "We encourage our state-level office-bearers, our elected representatives, DCC presidents, PCC presidents, and AICC office-bearers to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each.”

#BJP #Congress #Mahatma Gandhi