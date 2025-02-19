Following the party’s marathon seven-hour long meeting of general secretaries and state in-charges on Wednesday, the Congress has announced a slew of measures to rejuvenate itself after facing series of debacles in the current year.

Senior top brass, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Digvijay Singh held the meeting with 30 general secretaries and state in-charges today.

Talking to reporters after the meet, party’s national general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party’s focus will be to reach out to its district-level committees — district Congress committees (DCCs) — with an aim of strengthening the party’s foundation. There are around 800 DCCs across the country. Ramesh said the move has been decided to fix the accountability and responsibility at grassroots level.

He termed 2025 as party’s organisational year.

Besides, the party in continuation of its Belagavi announcement said it has decided to launch ‘Samvidhaan Bachao Yatra’ in next two to three weeks. The party insiders said the focus will be to have a dialogue with people at the ground level and to know their aspirations with the party. The party’s insiders said the yatra will be held simultaneously across the country, and unlike ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, it will be a relay Yatra, starting from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, the party insiders said.

Ramesh also said the party has decided to hold the next AICC (All India Congress Committee) session in Gujarat. “It is to fight battle from the place where democracy has been throttled,” said Ramesh while replying to a question.