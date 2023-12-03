Congress appoints observers for 4 states on eve of poll results

New Delhi, December 2
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed observers to coordinate meetings of its legislature parties in four states where Assembly election results will be declared on Sunday.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan have been appointed observers for Rajasthan.
DK Shivakumar, Deepa Dasmunshi, Ajay Kumar, K Muraleedharan and KJ George have been appointed AICC observers for Telangana. Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been appointed observers for Chhattisgarh. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been appointed observers for Madhya Pradesh.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl
Opposition for debate on ethics panel report | Ready for str...
Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls
Congress gears up to shift its MLAs to Karnataka