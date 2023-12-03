Congress appoints observers for 4 states on eve of poll results

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed observers to coordinate meetings of its legislature parties in four states where Assembly election results will be declared on Sunday.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan have been appointed observers for Rajasthan.

DK Shivakumar, Deepa Dasmunshi, Ajay Kumar, K Muraleedharan and KJ George have been appointed AICC observers for Telangana. Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been appointed observers for Chhattisgarh. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been appointed observers for Madhya Pradesh.

