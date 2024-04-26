Congress bets on welfare plans to prevail over BJP in Bengaluru

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 25

Dubbed as the information technology (IT) hub of India, Bengaluru has for the past two decades remained a BJP stronghold. The city votes differently in Assembly and parliamentary elections. Traditionally, the Congress mostly wins 50 per cent of the seats in the Assembly elections and loses all in the Lok Sabha poll.

The BJP has dominated the three parliamentary seats across Bengaluru city (Bangalore North, Bangalore South and Bangalore Central). The party has been undefeated in Bangalore South since 1991. Similarly, Bangalore North has been with the party since 2004 and Bangalore Central since 2009. The only outlier is Bangalore Rural which has been with the Congress since 2014.

Earlier parliamentary poll results suggest that the city has been re-electing the same MPs. PC Mohan, who is contesting from Bangalore Central, is seeking a fourth term, Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South a second term, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural a third term. From Bangalore North, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has replaced the incumbent MP DV Sadadnanda Gowda and will be contesting against first-timer Rajeev Gowda of the Congress.

While issues like water crisis, crumbling infrastructure and traffic woes have become major poll issues, caste plays a key role. All parties are capitalising on the Vokkaliga community vote bank.

While the Congress has fielded three Vokkaliga candidates, DK Suresh, Sowmya Reddy and Rajeev Gowda, the BJP has fielded two, Shobha Karandlaje and CN Manjunath.

In the 2023 Assembly poll, of the 32 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, the Congress won 16, the BJP 15 and the JD(S) one. In the 2018 state poll, the Congress won 16 seats, BJP 11 and JD(S) 7.

In Bangalore North, the BJP members are not happy with the candidature of Shobha Karandlaje and that might go against the party. BJP MLA ST Somashekar has openly gone against his party and pledged his support for Congress’s Rajeev Gowda.

Dr CN Manjunath, son-in-law of former PM HD Deve Gowda who is contesting on the JD(S) ticket, has challenged the dominance of DKS brothers (Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh) in Bangalore Rural.

While the BJP is banking on PM Narendra Modi’s popularity among the masses, the Congress candidates are relying on the welfare schemes launched by the party after it swept the 2023 state poll.

Bangalore Central Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan said, “We have provided welfare schemes that no NDA-ruled state can match. We have also empowered women and youth.”

Bangalore South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya said, “All three constituencies (Bangalore North, Central and South) remain a citadel of the BJP that cannot be breached. BJP-JD(S) alliance is sure to take our victory margin higher. Bengaluru’s water security issues stems from Congress’s mismanagement despite early warnings.”

Surya is contesting against Congress’ Sowmya Reddy. She is the daughter of state minister Ramalinga Reddy.

According to sources in the Karnataka Congress any defeat in the Bengaluru city would deprive the sitting ministers from any future power in the state, thereby forcing them to hit the ground.

All four constituencies in Bengaluru will vote tomorrow.

