 Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha

Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha

Modi's attack on Congress in Upper House took unexpected turn when Opposition staged walkout midway through his speech

Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the Presidents Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha, accusing it of being “the biggest opponent of the Constitution” and running a “fake narrative” to mislead the public.

During his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, the Prime Minister challenged the opposition's claim that the recent 2024 elections were fought on the issue of “protecting the Constitution”.

Reminding the House of the 1977 elections, Modi said it was fought for the protection of the Constitution following the Emergency. It was the first election fought for the protection of the Constitution, he asserted.

“People have more faith in us for the protection of the Constitution. Therefore, they gave us the mandate,” Modi said, criticising the Congress for its “hypocrisy” on the constitutional matters.

Modi accused the Congress of committing several constitutional improprieties during its tenure, including extending the Lok Sabha term to seven years during the Emergency and creating the National Advisory Council (NAC) when in power.

He also questioned the constitutional basis for these actions and criticised the party for prioritising one family over established protocols.

The Prime Minister also called out Congress allies, particularly those representing backward communities, for aligning with a party which he accused of having a poor record on the constitutional matters.

He suggested that these alliances were born out of political opportunism rather than genuine concern for constitutional values.

Modi also said that the Congress, lacking popular support, was resorting to “fake narratives” and “fake videos” to mislead the country.

He criticised the opposition for focusing on a “save corruption campaign” instead of engaging in discussions on development vision.

Modi's attack on the Congress in the Upper House took an unexpected turn when the Opposition staged a walkout midway through his speech. This prompted sharp reactions from both the Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Modi accused the Opposition of lacking the courage to face the truth and listen to responses to issues they had raised.

“The country is watching -- those who spread lies do not have the courage to listen to the truth,” he said, adding that the Opposition was insulting the traditions of the Upper House.

Dhankhar expressed his disappointment, calling the Opposition's behaviour “painful and indecent”. He emphasized that the walkout was not just a rejection of the proceedings, but a disregard for their constitutional oath.

The Prime Minister continued his address, touching upon several sensitive issues. He criticized the Opposition's selective approach to atrocities against women, citing recent incidents in West Bengal.

Modi expressed concerns over the politicisation of such issues and the silence of certain leaders when cases involve their own party or state.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of consistently fielding Dalit candidates in elections that they were likely to lose, including recent Speaker elections and the 2022 and 2017 Presidential and Vice Presidential polls.

He suggested this was a pattern of using Dalit and backward community members as scapegoats while protecting the interests of a particular family.

Throughout his speech, Modi maintained that the Opposition's actions stemmed from their inability to accept the mandate given by the people to the NDA government. He reiterated his commitment to serving the nation and providing a detailed account of his government's work.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

2
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

3
Haryana

Faridabad RWAs unhappy with new stilt-plus-4 floor guidelines

4
Business

Amrut distilleries wins 'World's Best Whisky' title at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

5
Chandigarh

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin ‘guru' sued over sexual assault allegations in UK court

7
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

8
India

Hathras tragedy: Cop-turned-preacher Bhole Baba attracted large number of followers in western UP

9
Punjab

BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural to face FIR for his misdeeds: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence, flouted conditions

Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; UP CM orders judicial probe, says panel to look into 'conspiracy' angle

FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed in...

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who maintained a distance from press and social media

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

Announcement made by Faridkot MP Sarbjeet Singh Khalsa on hi...

Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha

Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha

Modi's attack on Congress in Upper House took unexpected tur...

Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Sources say Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th ch...


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

BSF recovers drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds International Border in Amritsar

Stuck in Russian war zone, Amritsar youth desperate to return home

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 25

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Hectic activities on ahead of bypoll

Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Channi ask Bhagwant Mann to reply on Sheetal Angural’s allegations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution