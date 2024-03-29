Congress brass likely to meet on March 31 to pick nominees

New Delhi, March 28
The top Congress leadership is likely to hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) here on March 31 to discuss and finalise the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, besides other senior leaders and members of the CEC, were likely to attend the meet.
They said the names of the candidates that would be discussed during Sunday’s CECs meeting would include those to be fielded from Delhi and Maharashtra.
The Congress has so far announced a total of 208 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to be held in seven phases staring April 19.
