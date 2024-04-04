PM Modi slams RJD, Congress over corruption in Bihar’s Jamui

Tribune News Service

New Delhi April 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the NDA’s Lok Sabha election campaign from Bihar’s Jamui.

While campaigning for Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, he said people of Bihar have decided to give all 40 Lok Sabha seats to the NDA and help in achieving the 400-plus target.

Modi said the NDA took Bihar out of the muck it was under RJD’s tenure.

While refraining from naming Pakistan, the PM said unlike the Congress regime, the BJP-led NDA Government hit back the country that used to attack India and restored the glory of the Magadha Empire.

“The Congress and the RJD have brought disgrace to the country. Ten years ago the world used to consider India as a weak and poor country. A country that cries for flour today, used to attack India and the then Congress government used to take the issue before other countries. India has started hitting back, reviving the ancient glory of Magadha Empire,” the PM said.

He said that India today is the world’s fifth largest economy.

“The identity of Jamui was synonymous with Naxalism. Government’s schemes never reached Jamui because of Naxalites. Naxalites never used to allow roads to be built. Naxalism has been rooted out,” Modi said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the PM said that those who gobbled up land in the name of giving jobs to the poor in the Railways can never do any good for the people of Bihar.

Modi said that both the Congress and the RJD have insulted Bihar. He said that both parties had used their might to stop the Ram Mandir from becoming a reality.

“Both the Congress and RJD insulted Karpoori Thakur. Our government conferred the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Karpoori Thakur (posthumously). Even then, they scoffed at our decision. It was under our government that the 500-year dream of a Ram Mandir was fulfilled. The Congress and the RJD had used their might to stop the Ram Mandir from becoming a reality. Even today, they don’t get tired of hurling insults at Ram Bhakts and the Ram Mandir,” Modi added.

