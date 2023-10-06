Congress can retain Raj if united, says Dullo

New Delhi: In a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Thursday, AICC coordinator for Rajasthan elections Shamsher Singh Dullo said the Congress could retain power in Rajasthan if it fought unitedly with all factions burying the hatchet. He said CM Ashok Gehlot had a strong public image and could beat anti-incumbency if the party united. TNS
Govt notifies changes in cable TV rules
New Delhi: The I&B Ministry on Thursday notified amendments to the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, thereby providing the operational mechanism for implementation of the decriminalised provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. The imprisonment provisions have been now replaced with monetary penalty.
