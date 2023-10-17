Congress chief Kharge accuses PM Modi of using Army’s popularity to promote himself

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the popularity of the Indian Army to promote himself.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge wrote that the Modi government has asked the Army to set up 822 selfie-points across the country to promote government schemes.

“In these tableaux, instead of the story of the bravery of the soldiers, there is an idol-like picture of Prime Minister Modi and praise of his schemes”, the Congress leader wrote.

“By capitalizing on the popularity of the brave soldiers of our Indian Army who protect the nation, Modi ji is promoting himself. By politically using the army in elections, the Modi government has done something which has never happened in 75 years”, Kharge wrote on X.

“The Indian National Congress is extremely proud of the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army. BJP, which teaches the lesson of nationalism, has hurt the dignity of the Indian Army”, he said in his post.

