Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 8

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to G20 dinner hosted by the President on Saturday, confirmed his office.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited.

All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner.

The use of "Bharat" instead of "India" in President Murmu's G20 invitations had sparked a controversy as it was for the first time the official invitations are by the "President of Bharat" and not "President of India".

#Congress #G20 #Mallikarjun Kharge