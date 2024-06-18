Congress chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to hold strategy meetings with senior leaders of poll bound states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

A day after the BJP announced in charges for states going to polls, the Congress on Tuesday said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would hold strategy meetings with senior leaders of Assembly poll-bound states.

The two top Congress leaders will meet party leaders from Jharkhand on June 24, Maharashtra leaders on June 25 and those from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on June 26 and 27, respectively.

“Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the upcoming state elections”, said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal in a post on X.

“To kick-start our efforts, Hon’ble INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and Former INC President Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be holding strategy meetings with senior leaders of the election-going states”, Venugopal added and announced the dates of the meetings.

Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the upcoming state elections.



To kick-start our efforts, Hon’ble INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and Former INC President Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be holding strategy… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 18, 2024

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jharkhand #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rahul Gandhi