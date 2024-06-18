Congress chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to hold strategy meetings with senior leaders of poll bound states

New Delhi, June 18
A day after the BJP announced in charges for states going to polls, the Congress on Tuesday said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would hold strategy meetings with senior leaders of Assembly poll-bound states.
The two top Congress leaders will meet party leaders from Jharkhand on June 24, Maharashtra leaders on June 25 and those from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on June 26 and 27, respectively.
“Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the upcoming state elections”, said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal in a post on X.
“To kick-start our efforts, Hon’ble INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and Former INC President Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be holding strategy meetings with senior leaders of the election-going states”, Venugopal added and announced the dates of the meetings.
Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the upcoming state elections.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 18, 2024
To kick-start our efforts, Hon’ble INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and Former INC President Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be holding strategy…
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row
Top court says the NTA and Centre would file their responses...
Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana
One each from Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; 5 yet to be identifie...
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, Ila Arun, Sonu Nigam wish speedy recovery
Her fans also fill the comments section