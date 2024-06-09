Congress chief Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister on Sunday evening, sources close to him said.

An invite was sent to Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they said.

Sources close to Kharge said that he would be attending the function.

However, none of the Opposition leaders would be attending the oath-taking of Modi and his cabinet.

Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja said they were not going for the swearing-in ceremony.

TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh posted her invitation letter on X and said that she would not be attending the ceremony.

“Respected @rashtrapatibhvn. Thank you for your kind invitation. I regret that since we in the Opposition do not accept the moral legitimacy of the swearing in of Shri @narendramodi who has lost the mandate of the people, I have made a personal decision not to attend,” she wrote on X.

Another TMC leader said, “No calls or invitation was received for the swearing in... Our leader (Mamata Banerjee) has already announced, we are not attending the swearing in.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had at a meeting of her party MPs on Saturday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would not last very long.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi #Sonia Gandhi