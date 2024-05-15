Congress chief: Modi wants to grab power, become country’s dictator

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of harbouring dictatorial ambitions and undermining democratic principles. Kharge, a seasoned politician with over five decades of political experience, minced no words as he condemned Modi’s leadership style.

Priyanka invokes father’s legacy Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked the legacy of her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who she said was often criticised for allegedly showing favouritism towards Amethi.

“I have been in politics for the past 53 years. But I have never seen such a Prime Minister. Modi wants to grab the power to become a Hukumshah (dictator) of this country,” said Kharge, asking people whether they wanted dictatorship or Constitution.

Addressing a rally in Maharajganj, Kharge emphasised the Congress party’s unwavering commitment to democracy and the rule of law. “We will continue our fight for democracy and Constitution at any cost,” he declared, cautioning that the failure to protect democracy would result in enslavement like British rule.

Taking a swipe at Modi’s recent remarks about his own humble beginnings and surviving by begging for several years, Kharge said: “We are hardworking people and do hard work to earn a square meal, we don’t beg.”

Asserting confidence in winning the election, Kharge said, “On June 4, the INDIA bloc will win the election and we are going to implement all the guarantees promised in the Congress manifesto.”

In an attempt to strike a chord with the voters of Amethi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi stirred sentiments by reminiscing about her family’s contribution to the region’s development. Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, she invoked the legacy of her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who she said was often criticised for allegedly showing favouritism towards Amethi.

