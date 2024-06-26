Congress chief slams Modi over remarks

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, June 25

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments on the Emergency and accused him of enforcing an “undeclared emergency” in the last 10 years.

The PM had on Tuesday said that those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess love for the Constitution. “The mindset which led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive among the same party which imposed it. They hide their disdain for the Constitution through their tokenism but people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again,” Modi posted from his account on X. “Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for the Constitution. These are the same people who imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a Bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution,” he said.

On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi, a Congress stalwart, imposed the Emergency in the country. Kharge highlighted a series of actions that he termed as an “undeclared emergency”, including the alleged misuse of investigative agencies against opposition leaders, toppling elected governments, and passing significant laws without proper consensus.

