Congress complains to EC against BJP

New Delhi, April 29
The Congress on Monday moved the Election Commission against BJP leaders for invoking religion during campaigning.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that a party delegation met the Election Commission and submitted 20 complaints against the BJP and its leaders for violations of the model code of conduct in different states.
The Opposition party hoped the poll panel would take necessary action immediately.
