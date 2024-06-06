Congress convenes CWC meet on June 8 to discuss Lok Sabha poll result

PTI

New Delhi, June 6

The Congress has convened a meeting of its working committee on June 8 to discuss the Lok Sabha poll result and future course of action.

The meeting has been convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and he will chair it. Congress leaders will discuss the outcome of the Lok Sabha election and the party's strategy going forward, sources said.

The meeting will begin at 11 am at the Congress headquarters on Saturday.

The Congress has emerged as the second largest party in the election and improved its tally to 99, from 52 in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

It will be after a gap of 10 years that the Congress will have the Leader of Opposition's position in the Lok Sabha, a post it failed to get as its tally was below the requisite 10 per cent of total seats in the House both in 2014 and 2019.

A section within the party wants former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to take over as the leader of the party and opposition in the Lok Sabha. The issue is likely to be raised in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- the highest decision-making body of the party.

Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides other leaders would participate in the deliberations.

The Congress has emerged as a strong force in Parliament now and the party hopes to corner the government on issues concerning the common people, including price rise and unemployment in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge