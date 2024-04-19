Congress, CPI-M not part of INDIA bloc in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

IANS

Kolkata, April 19

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Friday that the Congress and CPI-M are not constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc in Bengal.

“In Bengal, the Congress and CPI-M are clandestine partners of BJP. They are not the constituents of the INDIA bloc in the state. So do not vote for them in West Bengal, as that will mean helping BJP indirectly,” she said while addressing an election rally in Murshidabad.

She also launched a scathing attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the latter’s emphasis on the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) over the state police.

“How can you conduct the polls by totally discarding the state police? Is this a ploy to ensure that people don't vote freely,” the CM questioned.

She also explained why she is against the implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“There are lots of restrictions on availing the benefits of this Central scheme. Even the owner of a two-wheeler cannot avail of its benefits. We want the scheme to be for all,” she said.

Banerjee also appealed to the migrant workers from the minority community who came home for Eid not to leave the state before casting their votes.

“The migrant workers who came home for the Ramzan month should not leave the state without casting their votes. If you do not cast your votes, your names will be deleted from the Aadhaar list and enrolled in the lists for NRC and CAA,” the CM claimed.

