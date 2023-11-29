Congress delegation meets Election Commission, flags poll code violations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

The Congress today sought action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over violation of the model code of conduct.

The party also flagged before the Election Commission the tampering of postal ballots by the district electoral officer in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh and sought immediate action against the official concerned.

The party sought preventive action in Telangana to stop the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi from circumventing the restriction on campaigning during the ‘silence period’ that began at 5 pm today.

A delegation of the Congress comprising senior leader and CWC member Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Pranav Jha, Vineet Punia and others met the Election Commission here today. Ajay Maken and Ajoy Kumar joined the meeting virtually.

