Congress demands unconditional apology from media personality for abusing party's spokesperson on live TV

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

The Congress on Tuesday demanded an unconditional public apology from media personality Rajat Sharma for abusing Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak on live TV.

Accusations have surfaced against Rajat Sharma, alleging verbal abuse directed towards Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak during a live broadcast.

The incident occurred during a heated debate, with Sharma seen muttering something under his breath which according to Nayak was a Hindi abuse popular in northern India.

Nayak was representing her party during a TV debate on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections results when the incident happened.

Nayak shared the clip on X claiming it was authentic.

“Rajat Sharma is a famous media personality. He has his own political leanings, but for a key spokesperson of the Congress, who is a woman, to use such derogatory language is completely unacceptable and should be strongly condemned. There is an urgent need for an unconditional public apology in this matter”, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress