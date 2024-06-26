Congress did not seek division of votes in Speaker’s election in spirit of cooperation: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, June 26
The Congress on Wednesday said the INDIA constituents did not seek a division of votes in the Speaker’s election as they wanted to maintain a spirit of consensus and cooperation.
“INDIA parties exercised their democratic right and moved motions in support of Kodikunnil Suresh as Lok Sabha Speaker. Voice Vote was taken. Thereafter, INDIA parties could have insisted on division,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
“They did not do so. This is because they wanted a spirit of consensus and cooperation to prevail, a spirit singularly lacking in the actions of the PM and the NDA,” he added.
The Opposition had put up K Suresh as a joint candidate against NDA’s choice Om Birla, who was eventually elected as Speaker for the third time in a row.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in excise ‘scam’ after getting permission from Delhi court
The application is moved by the central probe agency after t...
Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order
A Vacation Bench led by Justice Manoj Misra allows withdrawa...
NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker
Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab makes the announcement after the op...
Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one
The first one to be slammed by Birla was Harsimrat Kaur Bada...
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...