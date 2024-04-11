 Congress facing problems to support candidates due to fund issues: Jairam Ramesh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Congress facing problems to support candidates due to fund issues: Jairam Ramesh

Congress facing problems to support candidates due to fund issues: Jairam Ramesh

Our accounts were frozen and Rs 300 crore of money received through public funding were stolen by the PM, said Ramesh

Congress facing problems to support candidates due to fund issues: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh addresses the media at Guwahati Press Club on Thursday. Photo: ANI



PTI

Guwahati, April 11 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that the party is facing difficulties in supporting its candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, mainly due to financial crunch caused by “steps taken by the central government”.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the party will fare very well in the polls and the opposition alliance will secure a “clear and convincing majority” despite all attempts to scuttle its progress.

“There has been an attempt to create problems for us. Our accounts were frozen and Rs 300 crore of money received through public funding were stolen by the PM,” Ramesh said.

In February, the Income Tax department had frozen four main bank accountants of the Congress on a tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19.

Congress leaders are humiliated daily and such attacks are being led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ramesh alleged.

Asked if the party is facing any problems due to such action from the government, he said: “I will not disagree that we are facing problems. The attempt is to make us disabled, but we will not. We will stand on our feet and fight back.”

He claimed that the party is trying hard to support the candidates, who are fighting with the backing of all sections of the society like youths, women and farmers. 

“They (BJP) are trying to scare us, but we are not. Actually they are scared and that is why they are trying to scare us,” Ramesh said.

Asserting that the INDIA bloc will get a clear majority of over 272 seats, the Congress leader said all regional parties from Northeast will line up to join the anti-BJP coalition after the Lok Sabha results are out on June 4.

On China’s claims over Indian territory and renaming of places, the former Union Minister said Arunachal Pradesh was an integral part of India and it will remain so.

“Renaming our places by China is not acceptable. But what is our BJP government doing? Modi on June 19, 2020, had said no one came from China and nobody was sitting on our land. The PM basically gave a clean chit to China,” he added.

Ramesh claimed with the PM denying any Chinese occupation, the negotiating position of India became weaker.

He further said that this Lok Sabha election is to save democracy, the Constitution and the diversity of the country.

“The PM said it’s Amrit Kaal, but it is Anyay Kaal in reality. There have been injustices on farmers, youths, women, labourers and backward classes. This election is to get freedom from the last 10 years’ injustices,” he said.

“The Congress’ five justices with 25 guarantees are the solution to free India from the injustices. This is a guarantee of a party, not of any individual,” Ramesh said referring to the party’s manifesto.

He said unemployment and price rise are two big issues, and the Congress “guarantee card’ is prepared to fight against such social inequalities.

Not worrying about the fact that several leaders have left the Congress in recent months, Ramesh said new and dedicated young people are getting opportunities since others resigned. 

“Many opportunist people left us to get cleaned in the washing machine. The best washing machine in the market is ‘Lotus Washing Machine’ and the best washing powder is ‘Modi Powder’. The Assam CM used it very successfully,” he added.

Opposition parties often claim the BJP has become a “washing machine”, which people facing corruption charges can join to “get clean”.

“A new and strong Congress is being formed. People committed to our ideology are joining us now. People have made up their mind on who to vote for in this election,” he added.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing Congress manifesto to that of the Muslim League, Ramesh termed the comparison as shameful and pointed out that BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee had formed the government with the Muslim League before independence.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Punjab

Sukhpal Khaira likely to contest from Sangrur, Charanjit Channi Jalandhar

3
Haryana

Closure of Shambhu toll plaza causing Rs 72 lakh loss per day to NHAI

4
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

5
Punjab

Punjab: Another IAS officer Capt Karnail Singh quits

6
India

Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

7
Punjab

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

8
Haryana

Principal among 3 arrested after 6 schoolchildren killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

9
Punjab

Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh’s son Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa to contest from Faridkot

10
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

Don't Miss

View All
Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Top News

5 school children die after their bus overturns in Harayan’s Mahendergarh

Principal among 3 arrested after 6 schoolchildren killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr

Supreme Court expresses serious concern over wide misuse of social media to comment on pending cases

Supreme Court expresses serious concern over wide misuse of social media to comment on pending cases

Initiates contempt proceedings against an Assam politician w...

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

CBI officials had questioned Kavitha in Tihar Jail on Saturd...

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

High Court’s verdict upholding legality of Kejriwal’s arrest...

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Amritsar: Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Tarn Taran patient booked for molesting doctor

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

Child trafficking gang busted; four held, two babies rescued

Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Delhi

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Jalandhar: Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Kapurthala: DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Two weeks on, AAP yet to find suitable replacement of Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku

AAP gets show-cause notice for holding bike rally in Jalandhar North constituency sans permission

Hoshiarpur girl Kanwarpreet Kaur shines in Malta championship

Record property tax collection helps MC earn ~708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps Ludhiana MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Waste compactors to start functioning from today in Ludhiana

Sewage spills into vacant land in Dhandari Khurd, inundates street

Farmers union to oppose BJP candidates across Punjab

Ludhiana: Patwari, his accomplice held for taking Rs 3.5K bribe

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands

Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal