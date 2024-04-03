Congress fields Sharmila from Andhra’s Kadapa

New Delhi, April 2
The Congress on Tuesday released its 11th list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list includes names of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal seats. The party has fielded YS Sharmila Reddy from Kadapa, a stronghold of the Reddy family currently represented by Sharmila’s cousin Avinash Reddy from the YSR Congress Party. Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the Congress in January this year and was appointed president of the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit.
The Congress party has also named Munish Tamang as its candidate from West Bengal’s Darjeeling.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued
7.2 magnitude quake shakes Taiwan, damages buildings
‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...