Congress fields Sharmila from Andhra’s Kadapa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

The Congress on Tuesday released its 11th list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list includes names of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal seats. The party has fielded YS Sharmila Reddy from Kadapa, a stronghold of the Reddy family currently represented by Sharmila’s cousin Avinash Reddy from the YSR Congress Party. Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the Congress in January this year and was appointed president of the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit.

The Congress party has also named Munish Tamang as its candidate from West Bengal’s Darjeeling.

