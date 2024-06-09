Congress firmly on path of revival: CWC

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, June 8
In its first meeting held after a good show by the party in the Lok Sabha elections, the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) thanked public for putting the party “firmly on the path of revival”.
The Congress tally rose to 99 seats in 2024 from 54 in 2019 and 52 in 2014. The INDIA bloc, the opposition alliance cobbled up before the elections to challenge Narendra Modi-led BJP, won 234 seats, coming within the striking distance of the 272 seats required for securing a simple majority in the Lok Sabha.
“The atmosphere in the CWC was entirely different from the atmosphere four months ago. Our workers are charged, our leaders are charged… now the revival of the Congress has started. This is the sentiment of the CWC,” Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.
Venugopal said besides fighting the BJP, the Congress had to fight the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI during the elections.
The extended CWC meeting was attended by the chiefs of Congress’ state units and leaders of the party in state legislatures also besides regular CWC members.
A resolution passed in the meeting said, “People across the country have infused new life into the Congress for which it is truly grateful.” It said the results were “a personal and moral defeat for the PM (Modi) who sought the mandate in his name and ran a campaign anchored in lies, hate, prejudice, divisiveness and extreme bigotry”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise