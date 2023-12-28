 Congress foundation day: Party's objective is public welfare, progress of people, says Kharge : The Tribune India

Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, according to party leaders

Flag hoisting by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the occasion of 139th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo (Mukesh Aggarwal)



PTI

New Delhi, December 28

The Congress has always worked towards building an India that is based on parliamentary democracy and equality, its president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday as the party celebrates its 139th foundation day and kickstarts its Lok Sabha poll campaign with a mega rally in Nagpur.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare and progress of the people of India." The Congress believes in an India that is based on parliamentary democracy, where there is equality and opportunities for all without any discrimination, and where political, economic and social rights enshrined in the Constitution are followed, he said.

"We are proud that for the last 138 years we have been struggling with full honesty to build such an India. My heartiest greetings to every Indian on the occasion of Congress' foundation day," he said.

To mark the Congress' foundation day, Kharge hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Wishing party workers on X, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he is proud to be part of an organisation like the Congress, which has truth and non-violence as its foundation, love, fraternity, respect and equality as its pillars, and patriotism as its roof.

The Congress is set to kickstart its campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections with the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday had said that the party will give a message of change to defeat the BJP.

Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, according to party leaders.

