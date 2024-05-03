Congress gives away copies of Constitution

New Delhi, May 2
Reporters jostled with each other to grab a copy when the Congress recently distributed copies of the Constitution at a press conference here.
This was the grand old party’s way of paying tribute to the book that has emerged as a crucial tool in its arsenal in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has been forced to abandon its slogan of “Is baar 400 paar” in the wake of the Congress charge that the saffron party wants an overwhelming majority in Parliament so that it can change the Constitution.
“A boon for the poor, respect for the deprived and pride of every citizen — our Constitution! I request all Congress candidates and leaders to keep the sacred Constitution with them during nominations, meetings, speeches and public outreach,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
“Announce it in every village and every street that as long as the Congress is there, let alone the BJP, no power in the world can snatch away the Constitution,” he said.
A statement given by Karnataka MP Ananthkumar Hegde that the BJP needed more than 400 MPs to change the Constitution had fuelled the Congress campaign.
