Congress in Kerala seeks probe into alleged irregularities in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 results

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8

Congress in Kerala on Saturday demanded a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of irregularities in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 results.

The grand old party said the NEET results have raised concerns about the authenticity of the national exam for medical courses, with many students casting doubt on the procedure.

In a letter sent to the Centre, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said many students from Kerala have personally expressed concerns about the NEET exam results.

“I write to demand a comprehensive investigation into the suspicious results of the recently published NEET results for 2024,” the Congress leader said in the letter sent to the secretaries of the departments of the Higher Education and Health and Family Welfare of the union government.

He said it was “extremely alarming” to see that 67 students received full marks, with eight of them coming from the same examination centre.

“It should be noted that this figure is just two in 2023 and four in 2022. Furthermore, students received 719 and 718 marks out of 720, which is not theoretically achievable given the NEET exam format.”

The fact that the results were announced 10 days before the proposed date casts “considerable doubt” on the validity of the valuation procedure.

“The questionable results have added credence to the earlier-surfaced allegations regarding the NEET question paper leak. I regret to inform you (the Centre) that any malpractice in NEET results will undermine the hopes and dreams of thousands of qualified students,” the Leader of Opposition said.

Ineligible candidates would degrade the quality of our healthcare system in the long run, which is deemed to be a great injustice to the generations to come, he added.

