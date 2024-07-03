Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounces attack on party office in Ahmedabad; says 'INDIA is going to win in Gujarat'

Neeraj Mohan
New Delhi, July 3
In a scathing response to the attack on the Gujarat Congress office, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP and the Sangh Parivar of resorting to cowardly violence.
The Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad was reportedly vandalised by some persons on Monday night.
"The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. The people of BJP who spread violence and hatred do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism. The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson. I am saying it again - INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!" the Congress leader declared in a post on X.
Earlier, Congress party spokesperson Hemang Raval had alleged that the individuals associated with the BJP, Bajrang Dal, and VHP threw stones at the Congress office in protest against Rahul Gandhi's recent comments about Hindus in Parliament.
Members of the BJP and the Congress Party clashed outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon. The BJP and its affiliated bodies were protesting against the alleged "anti-Hindu" remarks made by Rahul.
During the confrontation, seven people, including three police personnel, were injured in the ensuing stone-pelting. Bajrang Dal members stormed the compound of the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, defacing posters of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in response to his comments in Parliament on Monday.
However, the incident highlights the growing tensions between the ruling party BJP and the Opposition in Gujarat as both sides gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections.
