Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams LDF government over ‘assault’ on Kerala governor's car by SFI activists

New Delhi, December 12
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday slammed the LDF government in Kerala over the alleged assault on the car of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by activists of the Students Federation of India, saying the police under the Communist rule has been complicit in the ruling party's worst excesses.
Khan on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of ‘conspiring’ to hurt him physically.
His scathing accusation came after his vehicle was allegedly hit by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi.
Tagging a news report on the incident, Tharoor said, “Disgraceful behaviour by SFI goons in blocking @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohd Khan Sahib's car yesterday and assaulting his vehicle. His fury is entirely understandable.”
“The police under Communist rule have been agents of lawlessness, complicit in the ruling party's worst excesses. They allowed an assault on the Governor while allowing the manhandling of peaceful student demonstrators against the CM. Shameful,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.
A visibly furious Khan got out of his car and told the media that it was Vijayan who ‘conspired’ to send people to hurt him physically.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) also known as Left Front (Kerala) is an alliance of left-wing political parties in the state.
Though the Congress is opposed to the LDF in Kerala, it has an understanding with Left parties for the Lok Sabha polls as part of the INDIA bloc.
