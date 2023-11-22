Congress manifesto for Rajasthan promises caste census, 10L jobs

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

Jaipur, November 21

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released the manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, with holding of caste survey, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to around one lakh farmers and 10 lakh job opportunities being the main highlights.

The party has also promised recruitment at the panchayat level and a special law to implement MSP as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The Congress also promised to double the amount given to beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loan of up to Rs 5 lakh for small traders, shopkeepers and young entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said in terms of immediate priorities, the Congress is committed to enacting a specific law to implement the MSP as per Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations, “which will ensure fair returns to our farmers”.

“We will provide interest-free agricultural loan facility of up to Rs 2 lakh to all farmers from cooperative banks,” Kharge said.

“We are decided to double the 12 agricultural missions initiated by us, as outlined in the agriculture budget,” he further said.

The Congress has also promised a detailed plan for the staggered implementation of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

On job creation, Kharge said, “We will create 10 lakh employment opportunities in five years, out of which four lakh will be in the government sector.”

In another significant move, the Congress has also announced a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level, gradually merging with government vacancies, thus providing employment opportunities to youngsters at the grassroots level.

“To solve the employment related problems of unemployed youth, we will start a toll-free call centre as well as an e-employment exchange,” said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“To provide a safe environment for women, security guards will be appointed in every village and urban ward. We will take necessary steps to reduce the average investigation time in sexual harassment cases for speedy justice,” Gehlot said further.

“We will provide free coupon every month for free travel for women in state-owned buses in addition to existing discounts. For the empowerment of women, we will provide smartphone with Internet to the head of families,” the CM said.

Apart from the two leaders, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and manifesto committee chairman CP Joshi were also present on the occasion.

The Assembly elections in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

On November 16, the BJP had released its manifesto, promising 2.5 lakh government jobs and a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

