Congress moves EC against ‘Modi Parivaar’, other ads

New Delhi, March 21

Alleging misuse of state resources for the poll campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission against “Modi Parivaar” and “Modi ki Guarantee” advertisements and sought action against those behind it.

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Supriya Shrinate met the EC and handed over complaints about alleged violations of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha poll.

Lodging a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party ’s advertisements on the 2G allocation issue, the Congress delegation alleged that the party was pursuing a decade-old narrative that had been thoroughly discredited through a judicial process.

In another complaint, the Congress sought removal of ‘Modi Parivaar’ advertisement, alleging that it highlighted how state resources were being misused for a veiled campaign.

“The brazen use of the armed forces violates multiple directives of the EC. The fact that the Ministry of I&B is being compelled to produce and broadcast the same also needs to be addressed,” the Congress memorandum read.

In a separate complaint, the Congress demanded a probe into an unsolicited letter being circulated on social media purportedly from the PM himself and asked how the official letterhead of the PMO could be used for what was an obvious campaign material. The Congress sought action against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s advertisements on the Delhi Metro with the tagline “Modi ki Guarantee”.

Another complaint by the Congress highlighted the “vile and obscene” posts targeting a senior Congress leader, being run from the official social media handle of the BJP.

