Congress moves EC against Shah, Sarma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

The Congress on Wednesday lodged complaints against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Election Commission (EC), alleging their remarks during Chhattisgarh Assembly poll campaigns violated the model code of conduct.

“We have raised eight complaints with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC),” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. The Congress leaders filed a memorandum to the EC saying statements made by the Union Home Minister amounted to blatant and deliberate act of violation of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In its complaint against Shah, the Congress told the EC that the minister had claimed in a speech at Rajnandgaon that “Bhupesh Baghel’s government, for appeasement politics and vote bank politics, lynched Chhattisgarh’s son Bhuneshwar Sahoo...”

