Congress moves EC against Shah, Sarma

New Delhi, October 25
The Congress on Wednesday lodged complaints against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Election Commission (EC), alleging their remarks during Chhattisgarh Assembly poll campaigns violated the model code of conduct.
“We have raised eight complaints with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC),” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. The Congress leaders filed a memorandum to the EC saying statements made by the Union Home Minister amounted to blatant and deliberate act of violation of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
In its complaint against Shah, the Congress told the EC that the minister had claimed in a speech at Rajnandgaon that “Bhupesh Baghel’s government, for appeasement politics and vote bank politics, lynched Chhattisgarh’s son Bhuneshwar Sahoo...”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...