Congress moves EC over PM’s ‘Muslim League’ jab

New Delhi, April 8

The Congress on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against PM Narendra Modi for comparing the party’s manifesto with that of the Muslim League.

Ensure level playing field This is the time for the Election Commission of India to demonstrate its independence by ensuring a level playing field for all parties… We live in the hope that the commission will uphold its constitutional mandate. Jairam Ramesh, congress leader

“My colleagues @salman7khurshid, @MukulWasnik, @Pawankhera and @gurdeepsappal have just met with the Election Commission and presented and argued six complaints, including two against the PM. This is the time for the Election Commission to demonstrate its independence by ensuring a level playing field for all parties,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

“We live in the hope that the commission will uphold its constitutional mandate. For our part, we will continue to pursue all avenues, political and legal, to expose this regime,” Ramesh said.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on April 6, Prime Minister Modi called the Congress manifesto “a bundle of lies” and that every page of the document “reeks of an attempt to break India into pieces”.

“The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today, the Congress is left with neither principles nor policies,” he said.

The Congress retorted, saying Modi was scared over the prospect of the BJP struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls and had once again fallen back to the “same clichéd Hindu-Muslim script”.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP, alleging that their “ideological ancestors” supported the British and the Muslim League against Indians in the Independence struggle.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Modi-Shah’s political and ideological ancestors supported the British and the Muslim League against the Indians in the freedom struggle.”

“Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the Congress Nyay Patra, guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and demands of common Indians,” Kharge said.

