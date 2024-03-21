Congress moves Election Commission against ‘Modi Parivaar’ and ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ advertisements

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

Alleging misuse of state resources for the poll campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission against "Modi Parivaar" and "Modi ki Guarantee" advertisements and sought their immediate removal and action against those behind it.

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Supriya Shrinate met the Election Commission and handed over a set of complaints about alleged violations of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls and demanded immediate action.

The Congress delegation also lodged a complaint against the BJP's "false advertisements" invoking the 2G allocation issue and alleged that the party was pursuing a decade-old narrative that had been thoroughly discredited through a comprehensive judicial process.

The party prayed for removal of the advertisement and action against its authors and publishers.

In another complaint, the Congress sought removal of 'Modi Parivaar' advertisement, alleging that it highlights how state resources are being misused for a veiled campaign advertisement.

"The brazen use of the armed forces violates multiple directives of the ECI. The fact that the Ministry of I&B is being compelled to produce and broadcast the same also needs to be addressed. We seek the removal of the advertisement and action against the guilty parties," the Congress memorandum read.

In a separate complaint, the Congress demanded a probe into an unsolicited letter being circulated on social media purportedly from the prime minister himself and asked how the official letterhead of the PMO can be used for what is an obvious campaigning material.

"We demand an inquiry into the group circulating the same and the takedown of the material along with other appropriate action," the memorandum said.

The Congress also sought action against the BJP's advertisements on the Delhi Metro with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee" and removal of such advertisements.

The party also sought the removal of all images of the prime minister from government bodies, offices, petrol pumps for the duration of the elections as the same violates multiple safeguards iterated in election law.

#Congress #Narendra Modi