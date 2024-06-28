Congress MPs give adjournment notices in Parliment to discuss NEET UG issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

Congress MPs Syed Nasir Hussain, Manickam Tagore and Ranjeet Ranjan on Friday moved notices to adjourn the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the concerns arising out of the NEET-UG case in which paper leak apprehensions loom.

Nasir Hussain and Ranjan gave notices in Rajya Sabha and Tagore gave a notice in Lok Sabha.

