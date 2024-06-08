Congress MPs to elect parliamentary party chief today

New Delhi, June 7
The Congress has convened a meeting of its parliamentarians tomorrow to elect the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party.
All newly-elected Lok Sabha members, besides the Rajya Sabha members, have been asked to take part in the meeting being held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House.
Sonia Gandhi is the incumbent chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party which comprises members of both Houses of the Parliament.
