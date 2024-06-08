Congress MPs to elect parliamentary party chief today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

The Congress has convened a meeting of its parliamentarians tomorrow to elect the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party.

All newly-elected Lok Sabha members, besides the Rajya Sabha members, have been asked to take part in the meeting being held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House.

Sonia Gandhi is the incumbent chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party which comprises members of both Houses of the Parliament.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha